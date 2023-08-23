GARDEN GOODIES: Tomato basil chicken from Wausau Mine Company

GARDEN GOODIES: For this week on Garden Goodies, Justin turned to a local restaurant for some tips on creating a great chicken dish.
Chef Carl Hartman of the Wausau Mine Company was excited to put together a chicken breast over fettuccine topped with herbs and tomatoes from Justin's Garden.
For growing the fresh garden goodies, Justin has the most trouble with tomatoes. As many gardeners around the area know, tomato blight can be a problem. Justin has the blight in his soil, so extra management is needed when growing. To minimize the blight, it is best to mulch or put plastic around the bottom of your tomato plants early in the season. You also want to trim off the bottom stems and any leaves that might come into contact with the soil. Some gardeners even suggest trimming out some of the upper stems and leaves to allow more airflow through your plant. If your plant is thick and bushy, moisture can linger a lot longer on the leaves and this creates an environment for the blight to form and spread. Another thing you can do is harvest your tomatoes before they are fully ripe, then let them ripen on the window sill in your house. If you leave them to ripen on the vine, the tomatoes can start to spoil with the blight. Lastly, growing tomatoes in containers and/or tubs with commercial-grade compost or potting soil will also allow you to avoid the blight in most cases.
The basil and onions are easy to grow. The one thing to keep in mind is that you want to plant set onions early in the spring, Justin usually plants onions in April once the frost is out of the ground. For basil, you need to wait until the threat of frost is gone, so waiting until the last week or so of May is advised.
If you want good garlic, you have to plan ahead. Plant it in early October. It will grow a little in the fall, then put 3 to 4 inches of mulch over it for the winter. Once spring arrives, it will start growing again and then you can harvest around mid-summer.
For the dish on Garden Goodies this week, Chef Carl used 2 cups diced tomatoes, 3/4 cup diced yellow and red onions, 2 tbsp minced garlic, 2 pinches of salt, and about 20 basil leaves (finely chopped).
All of the topping ingredients were combined. Chef Carl said it was important to let the topping marinate for 24 hours in the fridge before constructing and cooking the dish.
Directions:
Par cook the chicken breast in an egg wash and seasoned flour.
Place the chicken breast on a baking pan
Spread the tomato-basil mixture on the chicken breast
Spread 1 cup of mozzarella cheese on top of the dish
Bake at 350 for 40 minutes
Put the chicken breast dish on top of a bed of fettuccine or your favorite noodles.
If this sounds like a nice meal you might like to eat at a restaurant, there is good news! It will be on the menu this fall at the Wausau Mine Company.