GARDEN GOODIES: Tundraberries

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up crew tried banana-cranberry-tundraberry muffins.
Tundraberry bushes typically grow anywhere from three to eight feet tall, with oblong berries one half to an inch or more in length, depending on the variety. A member of the honeysuckle family, the tundraberry shrub grows across the world in the northern hemisphere, although they originated in Russia. They are known as zhimholost in Russia, haskap in Japan and honeyberry in the USA. In Justin's opinion, "honeyberry" is not a good name for the tundraberry shrub. The berries taste nothing like honey.
The taste of tundraberries is hard to describe, so it may be best to just say it's a tart cousin of blueberries. It reminds some people of blackberry, cherry, and even grape or kiwi. With a very thin skin, these healthy berries can be eaten fresh off the bush or used fresh or frozen as an alternative to blueberries in your recipe. The one thing to keep in mind is that they are more sour and tart than most berries, so you can kind of treat them like rhubarb or cranberries. You might need to add a little extra sugar, or just enjoy more tartness in your dish.
They are easy to grow as in most areas in full sun or some shade and do not require a special soil acidity like blueberries. Justin fertilizes the tundraberries in the fall and mulches around the base of the berries with fall leaves. One point about growing the tundraberries is that you do not want to grow them too close together. If you do, you should probably prune them so that there is good enough walking space in between them. This will help when harvesting. If the bushes are too close together, you will tend to knock a lot of the berries off the bush when trying to harvest.