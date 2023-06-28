 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

GARDEN GOODIES: Wild strawberries

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up team tasted wild strawberries and compared them to commercial strawberries.

Wild strawberries are a delicious treat that anyone can grow and enjoy. Several varieties of them grow wild in the area or can be ordered from gardening catalogues.

Wild strawberry

They are the original strawberries from which larger commercial strawberries have been derived. They were known to be cultivated and eaten by humans as far back as the stone age around 5,000 to 10,000 BC and they grow in most areas of the world.

Wild strawberries

They have a more intense strawberry flavor than the commercially grown strawberries, but because they are small, it is hard to harvest enough to make jam. Often, they are just good as toppings for yogurt or on pancakes. Be mindful that wild strawberries do not keep as long in the fridge, so harvest them and eat them (or make them into jam) within a couple of days.

If you find wild strawberries growing in your yard or in the woods, you can easily transplant them to an area in your yard or garden. They do not need much care to produce a minimal amount of strawberries. However, if you give them water and a dedicated area to grow, they will grow larger or more prolific. Growing them around the edge of your lawn is a good place to start.

Wild strawberry plants

One word of caution. If you are the type of person who likes to maintain a meticulous lawn of grass, and grass only, then wild strawberries might not be something you want to introduce to your property. They spread like wildfire and will be all around your lawn within a couple of years. If you like them and eat them, then it is not a problem. You can just mow them down in areas you don't want them to grow. They will just be another "weed" in your natural lawn.

Wild strawberry plant

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Tags

