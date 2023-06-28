GARDEN GOODIES: Wild strawberries

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up team tasted wild strawberries and compared them to commercial strawberries.
Wild strawberries are a delicious treat that anyone can grow and enjoy. Several varieties of them grow wild in the area or can be ordered from gardening catalogues.
They are the original strawberries from which larger commercial strawberries have been derived. They were known to be cultivated and eaten by humans as far back as the stone age around 5,000 to 10,000 BC and they grow in most areas of the world.
They have a more intense strawberry flavor than the commercially grown strawberries, but because they are small, it is hard to harvest enough to make jam. Often, they are just good as toppings for yogurt or on pancakes. Be mindful that wild strawberries do not keep as long in the fridge, so harvest them and eat them (or make them into jam) within a couple of days.
If you find wild strawberries growing in your yard or in the woods, you can easily transplant them to an area in your yard or garden. They do not need much care to produce a minimal amount of strawberries. However, if you give them water and a dedicated area to grow, they will grow larger or more prolific. Growing them around the edge of your lawn is a good place to start.
One word of caution. If you are the type of person who likes to maintain a meticulous lawn of grass, and grass only, then wild strawberries might not be something you want to introduce to your property. They spread like wildfire and will be all around your lawn within a couple of years. If you like them and eat them, then it is not a problem. You can just mow them down in areas you don't want them to grow. They will just be another "weed" in your natural lawn.