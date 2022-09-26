 Skip to main content
Gas prices spike after Ohio refinery burns

Gas price

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While temperatures start to drop, gas prices appear to be on the rise. 

Wisconsin's state average price of gas is now higher than the national average, sitting at about $3.76. 

Gas prices increased 32 cents in jut one week in Wisconsin, a spike that hit drivers hard.

"It's impossible to drive around anymore." said Francie Tveten who uses premium gasoline for her Prius. 

She said gas prices forced her to make sacrifices. 

"About the only time we go anywhere is to the grocery store or doctor's appointments." said Tveten.

That included road trips.

"When you're spending a hundred dollars just on two tanks of gas to go somewhere and come back, it's cost prohibitive even to drive a couple hours north to the Northwoods." she said.

Around this time of year, gas prices would usually be on the decline, but experts said several factors are at play that caused this spike.

Hurricane season and refinery issues all played a part, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery. 

"That is causing Wisconsin markets to have to source gas from other refineries that are a little further away." said Nick Jarmusz, of Triple A Wisconsin.  

It's not certain when the refinery will be back online, but experts say it will likely be back soon, and prices will eventually fall back into a decline. 

