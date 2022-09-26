Gas prices spike after Ohio refinery burns

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the 30s may result in some frost formation. * WHERE...Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage cold-sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Colder temperatures are anticipated Tuesday night and Wednesday night. This will likely result in widespread frost on these nights, and perhaps even a hard freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plans should plan on protecting them the next several nights. &&