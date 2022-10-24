George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town coming to American Family Field

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Country legend and other country stars will perform at American Family Field in Milwaukee next summer.
According to a release on the Milwaukee Brewers' website (brewers.com), The King of Country, George Strait will return to American Family Field after a more than two-decade hiatus, last playing the stadium in its inaugural year.
A star-studded cast will be joining him at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers on June 3, 2023.
The country legend is teaming up with Chris Stapleton to play one of six stadium concerts next summer at American Family Field on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the release said. Joining George Strait and Chris Stapleton is Grammy award-winning band Little Big Town.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Fans can snatch up VIP packages, Platinum and aisle seats ahead of time beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m.
Show Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Show Time: 5:45 p.m.
Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.
Parking Opens: 3 p.m.