Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddle-Sprigger starts a diaper drive to help families

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) --
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has started a diaper drive in Milwaukee.
He and his girlfriend Mariah Riddle-Sprigger are parents of two toddlers. However, they say their two toddlers has opened up their eyes to just how expensive raising a child can be.
"Diapers, formula, wipes. $500," Giannis said. "It's insane."
With the support of the Antetokounmpo family, the Milwaukee diaper mission has distributed more than 524-thousand diapers to families who need them. The Milwaukee Diaper Mission is a nonprofit that collects diapers. The volunteers partner with local social service agencies to distribute diapering and menstrual supplies to families.
"You're able to help so many families that are not able to afford that money that's crazy to me," Antetokounmpo said.