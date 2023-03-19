Gigi's Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) One area organization is getting the celebration going a few days early for World Down Syndrome Day.
GiGi's Playhouse hosted their celebration at Wausau on the Water, all in an effort to raise awareness, and educate the public on children with Down Syndrome. Playhouse Manager Erica Erdman said, "Down Syndrome ultimately is not what that person is, who they are first is Emma, Braxton, they're people."
Over 70 people from across the community came to show their support, and kids of all abilities were able to enjoy some fun at the arcade.