Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marathon,
Menominee, central Oconto, southern Langlade and western Shawano
Counties through 115 AM CDT...

At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Antigo to near Wittenberg to Bevent.
Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Antigo, Bevent, Wittenberg, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Gardner Dam
Scout Camp, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit and South Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GiGi's Playhouse is in need of more volunteers

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- GiGi's Playhouse is searching for more volunteers.

The children's center manager, Erica Erdman, said they are struggling to find more literacy tutors to fill the demand. More importantly, officials described a need for more help around the playhouse.

"We have some tutors that have agreed to take multiple students, just to kind of help us out and cover," Erdman said. "So I don't have to go back to a parent and say, 'I can't serve you.'"

While Erdman acknowledges the task of tutoring students can feel daunting, she said all volunteers will be supplied with the materials and training to succeed.

The playhouse currently has 49 active volunteers, half the number of workers that other playhouses across the country have.

For those interested in volunteering, you can fill out the application on the playhouse's website.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 