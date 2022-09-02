GiGi's Playhouse is in need of more volunteers

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- GiGi's Playhouse is searching for more volunteers.
The children's center manager, Erica Erdman, said they are struggling to find more literacy tutors to fill the demand. More importantly, officials described a need for more help around the playhouse.
"We have some tutors that have agreed to take multiple students, just to kind of help us out and cover," Erdman said. "So I don't have to go back to a parent and say, 'I can't serve you.'"
While Erdman acknowledges the task of tutoring students can feel daunting, she said all volunteers will be supplied with the materials and training to succeed.
The playhouse currently has 49 active volunteers, half the number of workers that other playhouses across the country have.
For those interested in volunteering, you can fill out the application on the playhouse's website.