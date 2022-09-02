GiGi's Playhouse is in need of more volunteers

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marathon, Menominee, central Oconto, southern Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 115 AM CDT... At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Antigo to near Wittenberg to Bevent. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Antigo, Bevent, Wittenberg, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Gardner Dam Scout Camp, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit and South Branch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH