Ginseng less affected by drier summer than other crops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While farmers across the state are feeling the effects of drought on their yields, ginseng is a crop that feels those effects to a lesser degree.
The crop itself is unique in many ways, including how it grows.
"A drier year tends to be better for ginseng because the ground temperature is higher and then there's less moisture in the soil," said Will Hsu, president of Hsu's Ginseng Enterprises.
It's much different than other commercial crops like corn or soybeans in that it doesn't require a ton of water and sunlight to get the best yield.
However, drier weather will still give some negative impacts.
"Because of the dry conditions this year, a lot of the plants didn't form seeds. Dry conditions forced the seed to abort because the plant is stressed, it doesn't have enough water, nutrients, etc. to fully form from the seed head," Hsu said, gesturing at one of his plants in a field north of Wausau.
Late summer is often defined by swings in temperature, with high highs and temperatures dropping off considerably at night, and ginseng growth typically stalls at this time of year.
"The plants already don't get a ton of sun to begin with, so the ground temp starts dropping, and then once the ground temp starts dropping, the plant knows it's time to start shutting down," Hsu said.
Crops don't need to be harvested at Hsu's fields until around five years have passed, allowing for a lot of time to let the roots take their best shape.
Ginseng is covered from the sunlight to allow itself to be mostly protected from the summer's extremes.
"While the air temp may be warmer, it keeps the sunlight from really getting rid of the extra moisture that might be in the soil," Hsu said.
Its impact on the state's economy is still immense, with data from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater suggesting ginseng's economic impact is in the range of tens of millions of dollars.