Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow will result in
hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning
commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest
forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east
central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late Wednesday night
into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Girl Scout cookie sales to begin

Girl Scouts

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- It's that time of year again, Girl Scout cookies are on sale starting January 18th. 

The cookie program helps the scouts work on life skills and this year they're even introducing a new treat, the Raspberry Rally. 

It's sold exclusively online to help the girls develop their e-commerce skills and beyond. 

"They're learning how to set goals, they're doing a lot of decision making so sometimes those decisions are made individually a lot of times they're made with their troop, but they're also learning money management skills, and people skills and business ethics," said Missy Brozek, Communications Director. 

The cookie program starts January 18th and goes through April 2nd. 

