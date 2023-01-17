Girl Scout cookie sales to begin

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- It's that time of year again, Girl Scout cookies are on sale starting January 18th.
The cookie program helps the scouts work on life skills and this year they're even introducing a new treat, the Raspberry Rally.
It's sold exclusively online to help the girls develop their e-commerce skills and beyond.
"They're learning how to set goals, they're doing a lot of decision making so sometimes those decisions are made individually a lot of times they're made with their troop, but they're also learning money management skills, and people skills and business ethics," said Missy Brozek, Communications Director.
The cookie program starts January 18th and goes through April 2nd.