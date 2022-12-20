Girls hockey team raises awareness for suicide prevention

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE AREA THIS WEEK... .A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow, wind, blowing and drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night and Thursday, which will create snow covered roads and hazardous travel. This will be followed by very strong winds Thursday night and Friday, which may greatly reduce visibilities in blowing snow and create possible blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations and dangerous wind chills will also be a concern. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions are possible due to strong winds, snow and extensive blowing and drifting snow. Whiteout conditions may occur. Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest amounts in eastern Wisconsin and Vilas County. Winds could gust to 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to dangerous, with the worst conditions occurring Thursday night into Friday. Snow will result in slippery roads Wednesday night and Thursday and impact the morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday night, widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to whiteout conditions, and resulting in dangerous travel Thursday night through Friday night. Along with blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring down tree branches, resulting in localized power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the details of this event, especially regarding snowfall accumulations from Thursday night into Friday. Arctic air will also push into the region late in the week, with wind chills dropping to 20 below to 30 below zero across much of north central and central Wisconsin from Thursday night through Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take food and water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&