Girls hockey team raises awareness for suicide prevention

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area hockey team took to the ice to spread a message: you're not alone.
The Medford Raiders girls high school hockey team hosted their second annual suicide awareness night on Tuesday, it's all to show kids you're not alone.
"I think it's important because those kids know that we're here for them if they need it and if they need help they should get help, it's not something to be embarrassed about." said Eryka Seidl, a senior.
All money raised goes towards funding the mental health counseling programs throughout Taylor County.
"We're just getting kids what they need." said Michelle Deml, School Social Worker for the Medford Middle School.
The CARES program provides access to mental health support and resources free of charge for students across the district.
"Students getting counseling they need for anxiety depression or other mental health illnesses they might be experiencing so parents don't have to transport their child to counseling because we do it right at the school and then because of fundraisers like this and other donations, there's no cost to the family." said Deml.
The fundraiser game included raffles and donation bins with the Raiders sporting purple jerseys in support of suicide prevention.
Players said nights like this are truly unique.
"It's big for us to see a lot of people that donated, or people that usually wouldn't find themselves at a hockey game just to come and show their support for what we care about and to support us." said Alyssa Brandner, senior.
They're happy to be a part of making difference.
They said they plan to have this event every year for the foreseeable future.
If you or anyone you know is struggling, there is help available.
Call the 9-8-8 crisis hotline.