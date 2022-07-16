Golfers hit the green to support area veterans

MARSHFIELD, Wi. (WAOW)-- Over one hundred people hit the green Saturday to support area veterans.
The fifth annual Never Forgotten Honor Flight Golf Outing took place at the Marshfield Country Club. 30 teams competed in the 18-hole scramble, decked out in red, white and blue.
Over the past four years, the event has raised $44,000 for the Honor Flight.
Jim Campbell, Co-Founder of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, spoke at the event and said fundraisers like these help connect more veterans with the gratitude they deserved decades ago.
"The first four years, they raised enough money to send 88 local veterans on their trip of a lifetime that's almost a 737 full of veterans," Campbell said.
This year the number of golfers competing more than doubled since 2021. Event organizer Rita Blenker says she hopes to raise 25 thousand dollars this year.