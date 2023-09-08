GOP lawmakers introduce bills to address Wisconsin's criminal case backlog

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers from Wisconsin introduced a set of bills that target the growing backlog of cases in the criminal justice system.
The GOP lawmakers say the backlog "has consequently resulted in crimes not being prosecuted and people imprisoned waiting longer to have their day in court." They say the median age for a felony case in 2022 was 218 days, based on records from the Wisconsin court website.
"We are introducing this package of legislation to alleviate this backlog and help our district attorney and public defender offices effectively do their jobs to maintain public safety and the rights of individuals," the lawmakers said in emails seeking co-sponsors.
One of their measures would develop an organized system to file and present evidence, leading to fewer case delays.
Another bill would establish a task force within the Wisconsin Department of Justice that would respond to requests for help from district attorneys.
A third proposal would provide more work opportunities for people incarcerated in low- and moderate-security state prisons, which lawmakers say could help reduce their chances of reoffending and thus, lead to fewer criminal cases.