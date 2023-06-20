Gov. Evers signs historic revenue-sharing bill in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bipartisan-supported bill Tuesday morning granting cities, towns, and all in between thousands of dollars in extra funding.
It's a move Evers calls historic, and an issue he says he has pushed for since originally taking office.
"For far too long our local communities have been forced to do more with less," Evers said.
He signed Assembly Bill 245 at the Wausau Fire Department Station 2, surrounded by multiple lawmakers and city officials from across the state.
In all, $206.9 million will be distributed to municipalities and $68 million to counties.
"The last time there was an increase in shared revenue, we saw a one percent increase, and I was still a teenager. For context, I will be turning 40 this year," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.
Cities like Wausau, Stevens Point, and Rhinelander will all see a more than 25% increase in allotted state aid, while Rib Mountain, Port Edwards, and Eagle River will see their number more than double.
For a full breakdown of aid increases where you live, click here.
"We all had to make compromises to get here today and everyone should be rewarded in government for coming together and making compromises. It's what the people of Wisconsin expect us to do," said State Rep. Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point.
The bill also provides K-12 funding to the tune of $1 billion; Evers says the next thing on his agenda is getting the state budget passed.
For the future, officials say this will allow for places like Wausau to be able to properly address their biggest needs, like fully staffing their fire department.
Plus, municipalities will see some percent of revenue they generate from sales tax, which Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says is big news for the area, with the USGA Senior Open tournament starting next week.