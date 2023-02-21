Gov. Evers visits UWSP research lab

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers was in Central Wisconsin, paying a visit to a research lab at UWSP.
Her toured the Water and Environmental Analysis Lab with State Representative Katrina Shankland and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, to talk with professors and students on their efforts to keep drinking water clean.
"We just have take this issue seriously, it's a difficult issue because it's hard to measure, it's hard to figure out how it got into the water to begin with, but we just can't wait, we have to move forward , we have 160 million dollars in the budget to start to take care of it," said Governor Evers.
The governor's office launched an expanded Well Grant Program to support those with contaminated well water.
UWSP's lab will test water for residents who want to know exactly what's in their water.