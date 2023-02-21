Gov. Evers visits UWSP research lab

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural
and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air
travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to
tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.  The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gov. Evers visits UWSP research lab

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Evers visits UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers was in Central Wisconsin, paying a visit to a research lab at UWSP. 

Her toured the Water and Environmental Analysis Lab with State Representative Katrina Shankland and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, to talk with professors and students on their efforts to keep drinking water clean. 

"We just have take this issue seriously, it's a difficult issue because it's hard to measure, it's hard to figure out how it got into the water to begin with, but we just can't wait, we have to move forward , we have 160 million dollars in the budget to start to take care of it," said Governor Evers.

The governor's office launched an expanded Well Grant Program to support those with contaminated well water.

UWSP's lab will test water for residents who want to know exactly what's in their water. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

