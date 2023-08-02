Gov. Evers visits Weston child care facility, says industry could face tough future

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers visited the Woodson YMCA in Weston Wednesday to talk with staff about the top needs the child care industry faces.
"It's good to have him here in person and see the children who it's going to affect and the families, to that matter," said Bryan Bailey, the president and CEO of the Woodson YMCA.
The governor says the outlook in the state for child care is in a tough spot, after this year's budget left out funding for the "Child Care Counts" program, meaning it will expire at the end of the year.
"If the child care industry starts to fail because we haven't done our job, that will take more people out of the workforce. Our economy is absolutely dependent on a strong child care workforce," Evers said.
"As expensive as child care is, child care centers are not making money. In fact, they're starting to close and you're going to see more close in 2024 without some type of fix or industry change," Bailey added.
Evers says it's the staff and resources that make facilities like the Woodson YMCA successful, but they need to be supported.
"They're high-quality and they will not be able to continue being high-quality if they're losing staff, if they don't have the equipment, if they don't have the resources," he said, adding the state does have the money to be able to provide help, but it needs to be properly allocated.
If you are affected by this issue, officials say you should make it known.
"Stay due diligence, talk to your legislators in how important state funding is so that instead of it declining, it can start to expand. We need more childcare centers," Bailey said.
Weston's YMCA typically sees around 200 kids per day in its summertime child care program, and its maximum allotment is 230, which it often reaches during the school year.