Grand Rapids firefighter passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A firefighter with the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department has passed away after a medical emergency.
The department says that 20-year-old Riley Huiras passed away on Wednesday.
Huiras was also a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department's Auxiliary Unit.
"This is a terribly sad time for the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Police Department. We are grieving the loss of one of our team members and know he will be missed by many. Please keep Riley's family and all whose lives have been touched by Riley in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Robert Piatt, the Fire Chief for the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department says they thank the community for its support, as well as fire departments and law enforcement agencies for their help during the difficult time.
Huiras will be honored with a procession from the Marshfield Medical Center to the Ritchay Funeral Home. Memorial services will be organized by the funeral home.