Granite Peak chair lift malfunctions, forces evacuations

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- More than 60 people needed to be evacuated from a malfunctioned chair lift at Granite Peak Ski Resort Sunday.
Granite Peak general manager Greg Fisher says nobody was injured and the process took about an hour to bring everyone down from their chair by rope.
The lifts will stop sometimes for brief moments, but after a glitch forced this one to stop, Ski Patrol needed to come in and assist people in getting down.
Terri Reissmann had just decided to go on one more run down the hill while in town for a ski trip when the lift stopped, but complimented the staff for making quick work of the situation.
"It was comfortable, it was fine. The ski patrol seemed to know what they were doing. They were prepared for it, and they had a lot of people on hand. I couldn't believe how many ski patrol were there helping out," Reissmann said.
Fisher says there were about 25 members of their patrol staff helping out, and adds this type of incident is rare.
"It's not something you find at many ski resorts every year, but every ski resort most likely has been through one of these," he said.
Fisher says there are ways the handling of the situation could be improved upon, but adds they maintained guest safety as a high priority.
"Really, the safety is the most concerning thing. We want to get people down quickly, but at the same time, it is a rope deployment that needs to go on," he said.
This experience ultimately serves as a reminder for Reissmann that anything can happen on the slopes.
"Just always be prepared, but it'll all turn out in the end and I'll definitely ski at Granite Peak again. They handled it very well," she said.
The lift had to be closed for the rest of the day Sunday and staff ran tests on it that day; it's expected to re-open this week.