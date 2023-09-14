Granite Peak fall ski lift rides

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's starting to get colder out, and the leaves are changing and here at granite peak.
That means a staple of the fall is returning, ski lift rides are kicking off this weekend.
One of the best things about having a ski resort in town during fall is the fall ski lift rides.
Vibrant colors cake the landscape with mixes of red, yellow, orange, and green.
This year it'll cost you $15 to take a ride up and down the mountain and get a unique view of the landscape.
"Most the people are taking the chair lift down, and that is actually where you get the best views cause you’re going to be looking out over lake Wausau, you know, the rib mountain area, and you know generally can see you know to the north which is where the foliage really starts to pop.” said, General Manager of Granite Peak Greg Fisher.
They usually run for a month or two, and are completely weather dependent daily and for the season.
Tickets are available on the Granite Peak Website.