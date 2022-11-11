Granite Peak starts snowmaking

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Anticipation is high for skiers and snowboarders all over Central Wisconsin, and at Granite Peak, snow is glistening.
Snowmaking started on Friday for the first time, and Granite Peak is getting in the spirit.
"I'm just excited to get going, I love snowmaking season, it's really exciting." said Greg Fisher, Manager at Granite Peak.
And it's not just Fisher getting excited.
"I'm definitely excited, you know the first time they start to blow snow, you know seeing the lights on my drive home, you know is definitely kind of the kickoff for the season, it feels like it's actually here and it's super exciting." said Ross Koester, Manager at Sheperd & Schaller.
While this season is getting off to a later start than years past, they're confident the season will go smoothly.