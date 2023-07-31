Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council ground blessing in Tomahawk for new youth treatment center

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council blessed ground in Tomahawk that will one day be a treatment center to help teens from across the badger state battle addiction.
In 2022 almost one hundred ten thousand people died due to overdose, over eighteen hundred of them were in Wisconsin.
The great lakes tribal council decided to do something that has never been done before.
All tribes are coming together to pay for a new youth treatment center, making sure to focus on the person not the substance
"You got it here different facilities and you know it’s based off of whatever substance or chemical their on and it’s like let’s not put that first of course that’s the reason why someone would be coming in but let’s figure out the person let’s figure out what happened, a lot of it is you know the mental health.” said Bryan Bainbridge CEO of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council
Another major talking point was making sure to give the youth a chance to get help without breaking the bank.
Bainbridge said, "We still have to get the shovels in the ground. But it’s going to be like any other referral program and we’ll try and make it as cost effective as possible but you know being sustainable.”
Governor Tony Evers was at the event, and expressed his desire to even the playing field for everyone.
“We also believe that it is important for tribal youth to have the same opportunities to stay safe and healthy as anybody else in the state of Wisconsin.” said Evers.
All twelve tribes will own the land together.
They say while they'll prioritize native American youth, it'll be open to any teen in need.
There's no set timeline yet on when the center will be done, but members of the tribe I spoke with say they hope its soon so they can get to work.