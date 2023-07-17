Greenheck Group employee dies due to injuries from workplace accident

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Greenheck Group confirms one of their employees has died.
According to a news release, Frank Lotharuis, a team member there for over 35 years, died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident that happened at the Schofield campus on Monday, July 10th.
On the same day, the company activated their internal medical response team and immediately called emergency personnel to assist Lotharuis, who was transported to a local hospital.
“This is heartbreaking for our entire team of 5,300 team members,” said Rich Totzke, Greenheck Group Chief Executive Officer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Frank’s family, loved ones and teammates during this very difficult time.”
OSHA is investigating the incident.
Greenheck Groups is also making counselors available to assist and support their team members.