Greenheck Group employee injured, OSHA investigating

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING... Areas of dense fog, with visibilities 1 mile or less, will continue across portions of central and north-central Wisconsin this morning. The dense fog is expected to continue through the morning before slowly lifting. Motorists traveling across the region can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times, especially during the morning commute. Remember to turn on your low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you