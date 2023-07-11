 Skip to main content
Greenheck Group employee injured, OSHA investigating

Greenheck Group employee injured, OSHA investigating

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Greenheck Group employee was injured in a workplace incident Monday, the company's chief human resources officer said in an email to News 9 on Tuesday.

They said Greenheck immediately activated their internal medical emergency response team and medical personnel were called.

The injured employee was transported to and is being treated at Aspirus Hospital.

Greenheck said they have started an investigation and notified the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA).

Greenheck's investigation is ongoing and they said they will continue cooperating with OSHA as they investigate.

Greenheck said their thoughts and prayers are with the employee, and their family and friends.

