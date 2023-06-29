Grill Safety

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN WI WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood. Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov