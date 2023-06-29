Grill Safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- With the holidays coming up and a nice weekend in store, many Wisconsinites will be taking out their grills.
Seven out of every ten adults in America have a grill to serve up some great meals, but there is always the risk of burning yourself or putting your own home into flames.
On average, 10,000 houses per year are set on fire due to grills.
"Make sure you are emptying out the grease trap. If a grease fire does start, never pour water on it. Don't try to add oxygen to the fire. The big thing is do not add water." says, Lt. Jared Linke of the Riverside Fire Department.
Linke says to be sure to check for leaks in the grill and the propane tank.
Fire departments in the Wausau area don't get many calls around the area but that doesn't mean a grill fire can't happen.
The main thing is to stay safe over the weekend and this coming holiday.