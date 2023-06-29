 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Grill Safety

  • Updated
  • 0
grill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- With the holidays coming up and a nice weekend in store, many Wisconsinites will be taking out their grills.

Seven out of every ten adults in America have a grill to serve up some great meals, but there is always the risk of burning yourself or putting your own home into flames.

On average, 10,000 houses per year are set on fire due to grills.

"Make sure you are emptying out the grease trap.  If a grease fire does start, never pour water on it.  Don't try to add oxygen to the fire.  The big thing is do not add water." says, Lt. Jared Linke of the Riverside Fire Department.

Linke says to be sure to check for leaks in the grill and the propane tank.

Fire departments in the Wausau area don't get many calls around the area but that doesn't mean a grill fire can't happen.

The main thing is to stay safe over the weekend and this coming holiday.

