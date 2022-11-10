Growing Up Digital: How kids immerse into society

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Have you ever been a restaurant and seen a kid glued to their iPad, or maybe been asked for a Snapchat username instead of a phone number?
They're all signs of social media and technology's impact, and many kids haven't experienced life without it.
Growing up digital and constantly surrounded by technology, kids and teens are seemingly masters of the digital space, but despite being pros online, experts say they may end up lacking one thing: an in-person connection
The Pew Research Center data shows 54 percent of teens in the US would find it difficult to give up social media.
It's something parents and other adults have to adjust to.
"Back in the day we would just call people and say hey, you wanna hang out? That's no longer the case, they're not even making phone calls on the phones anymore, it's all through text messages, it's all through social media." said October Penner, Technology Integration Specialist at Stevens Point Area Public School District.
While convenient, all that digital communication might be holding them back.
That requires new lessons for teens, and their teachers, and determining when technology use is appropriate in class, and when it's not.
"Really stepping back and saying this is how we interact in person with someone, because they're so skilled in talking socially on a device, that they sometimes need to be backed up, we have to reteach things that we probably didn't have to do 20 years ago." said Penner.
As for younger children? They're keep into the digital age too.
Enter the iPad kid, if you haven't heard of them, you've probably seen them. They're kids on iPads for phones in public, and not engaged with their surroundings.
While many parents might use the tech as a distraction or a way to prevent a meltdown, experts warn it might do more harm than good.
"While a lot of times parents do that, so their young child isn't distracting other patrons and is being well-behaved, they're not practicing their social skills in the real world." said Misti Swanson, Manager of Inpatient Clinical Service at North Central Health Care.
Experts said knowing how to behave in a restaurant or other public setting is a learned behavior, one that kids growing up digital might not have.
"You're getting less practice at it, so take the kid sitting at a restaurant with an iPad, they're missing an opportunity." said Swanson, "We don't just know how to act when we go to a restaurant, it's something we learn through a process right, you go to a restaurant, you want to be seated."
What this all means is it's okay to use technology, but don't forget the skills necessary when a phone isn't handy.
As far as tips parents can try to decrease their child's screen time and increase face time?
Try unplugging, or setting boundaries, the old 'no phones at the table' rule could do the trick and encourage spending family time without a screen involved.