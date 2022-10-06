Gunman Murders 35 People at a Child Care Center in Thailand

-- BANGKOK, THAILAND (WAOW) --
A gunman known to be 34 year old Panya Khamrab in Thailand killed at least 35 people, including 24 children in a gun and knife attack that began at a child care center in Thailand on Thursday, according to the country’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).
Khamrab fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, before killing his wife and child and taking his own life.
Khamrab was also a former police officer in Bangkok, Thailand.
Mass shootings in Thailand are extremely rare among other countries in Southeast Asia, but in the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders in Thailand involving a dispute between Thailand's military soldiers and the public.