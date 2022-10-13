H&S Manufacturing cracks top 4 of Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield's own H&S Manufacturing is a finalist for Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin.
H&S Manufacturing getting nominated for their Loadmaster 2X.
The heavy machinery carries over 60,000 pounds of product and able to fill up a 40-foot semi trailer in one dump, making it a very popular product for efficiency, which has it sitting in the last four of Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin.
"You see the other products that are being recognized and you're just kind of like, wow we got included with this group of products. It's kind of humbling," said Craig Harthoorn, President of H&S.
Only 4 companies and products remain with final voting starting today and going until Wednesday, October 19th.