Hagar House celebrates ribbon cutting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area shelter hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, providing ew support for those in need in the community.
The Hagar House in Wausau is a home opening for single mothers and their children who are in crisis and in need of aid.
It will provide support for emotional, relational, and financial issues mothers may be facing.
"We exist to help moms who are circling in a cycle of crisis through a Christ centered community." said Teri Hess, Program Director.
The house will open its doors sometime in September.
