Have you seen me? Public asked for help finding Rottweiler Zina.

(WAOW)-- Keep a lookout for a missing dog in Wausau.
The dog's owner, Melissa Paczkowski, is asking for help locating her families six month old Rottweiler named Zina.
"I have two kids who have grown very attached to her. We all miss her so much and just want her back home with us," Paczkowski said.
Zina was last seen on Grand Avenue and is wearing a pink collar.
The family has contacted the Humane Society and are asking for anyone that sees Zina to call Paczkoski at 715-845-4340.
