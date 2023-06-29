Hazy skies may cause eye irritation

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Many parts of central Wisconsin are still experiencing hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires. For some impacted by the smoky haze, it may be bringing on some eye irritation.
Optometrist Dr. Jill Dillon with Marshfield Clinic Health System says this is normal when air quality is poor and is similar to what you might experience when sitting by a campfire. For those dealing with itchy or dry eyes, Dillion's number one recommendation is to rinse with eye drops.
"The most important thing to do right now is getting those irritants out of the eyes, and the best way to do that is rinse them out of the eyes," Dillion said. "The best thing to do is to use some kind of moisturizing type drop, so like an over the counter, artificial tear or lubricating type of drop."
The good thing about moisturizing drops is that you can use them frequently without overusing them. If you wear contacts, use eye drops made specifically for contact lenses.
If you start to experience an increase in redness or pain that isn't going away, decreased vision or eye discharge, go see the doctor immediately.