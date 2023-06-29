 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hazy skies may cause eye irritation

  • Updated
  • 0
Hazy skies may be leading to eye irritation

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Many parts of central Wisconsin are still experiencing hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires. For some impacted by the smoky haze, it may be bringing on some eye irritation.

Optometrist Dr. Jill Dillon with Marshfield Clinic Health System says this is normal when air quality is poor and is similar to what you might experience when sitting by a campfire. For those dealing with itchy or dry eyes, Dillion's number one recommendation is to rinse with eye drops.

"The most important thing to do right now is getting those irritants out of the eyes, and the best way to do that is rinse them out of the eyes," Dillion said. "The best thing to do is to use some kind of moisturizing type drop, so like an over the counter, artificial tear or lubricating type of drop."

The good thing about moisturizing drops is that you can use them frequently without overusing them. If you wear contacts, use eye drops made specifically for contact lenses.

If you start to experience an increase in redness or pain that isn't going away, decreased vision or eye discharge, go see the doctor immediately.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you