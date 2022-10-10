High-speed vehicle crash on Grand Ave. in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Emergency responders on scene said the crash appeared to be a high-speed collision, with heavy damage sustained by one of the vehicles.
Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Kraig Kurzan told News 9 that four individuals were involved in the crash, three of whom were extracted from one of the vehicles.
All four patients were sent to Aspirus Wausau hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation
Grand Avenue along Weston Ave. is currently closed while crews clean the road, roads are expected to be reopened within an hour.
