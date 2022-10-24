Health expert said spike in RSV cases is earlier than expected

WISCONSIN (WAOW)-- Medical experts are seeing a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Health officials in at least 33 states say they're seeing RSV cases spike.
In a press conference with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin on Monday, Dr. Michael Meyers, medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Children’s Wisconsin described the growing virus across the country.
Meyers said just two weeks ago they were seeing five to six kids hospitalized a day now they are seeing as high as 30 kids.
While spikes in cases of RSV aren't uncommon, the timing in these cases is unusual.
"This year is a little different because RSV tends to start spiking in December and run through February," Meyers said. "So, this year it's earlier."
When it comes to symptoms most children experience mild to moderate ones. Meyers said looking for advanced care at the hospital is not always necessary.
Parents should look for symptoms like a fever, cough, a running nose, congestion and difficulty feeding.
Those most impacted are the youngest children and those with underlying diseases.
If someone does contract RSV, Meyers recommends going back to the basics. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and stay home to stop the spread.