Health officials speak on free COVID-19 test program ending

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The federal government announced they were ending their free at-home COVID-19 test program on Friday, September 2nd.
They cited lack of funding and an effort to preserve supply ahead of an anticipated fall surge in cases, something area health official said is likely to happen.
"We anticipate maybe seeing a greater demand here as school is starting again and individuals are more in close contact with one another." said Meranda Eggebrecht, with Marshfield Clinic.
Experts said the federal free COVID test program helped even out their requests for tests from patients.
"We in terms of our health system have been pretty steady when it comes to what we have seen for requests for COVID tests, and we suspect that does have a lot to do with the increase in home tests that are available to individuals." said Eggebrecht.
Officials with Marathon County said access to COVID tests are important, especially heading into school and flu season.
"It's really important for people to have access to testing when they need it so that's why having the home tests available is important as well as access to knowing where you can be tested in the community." said Becky Mroczenski, Communicable Disease Team Manager with Marathon County Health Department.
They said the wider access to testing the community has, the more protection will be available.
Resources for where to get tests can be found at the CDC's website,