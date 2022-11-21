Health officials warn of antibiotic effectiveness

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health officials with the University of Wisconsin are warning about the effectiveness of certain antibiotics.
Studies say the bacteria that cause illnesses like strep throat and ear infections are becoming more resistant to medicine like penicillin. This makes the treatment less effective over time.
To keep antibiotics working as intended, Dr. Michael Pulia says it will be important to conserve them by not overusing or misusing them.
"Resistance is a naturally occurring phenomenon: it's going to happen, but it's all about that acceleration," Dr. Pulia said, who is an emergency medicine physician with UW Health. "Can we slow it down, preserve those antibiotics into the future while we're still developing those new antibiotics?"
This type of bacterial resistance was responsible for more than one million deaths in 2019, according to the medical journal The Lancet.