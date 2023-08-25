Healthfirst in Marshfield hosts clothing drive for sexual assault victims

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- 1.2 Million women in Wisconsin have experienced some form of sexual assault.
When people report sexual assaults' they have the option to do a rape kit or not. The rape kit typically requires the victim to give their clothes to the examiner for evidence.
Healthfirst in Marshfield has created a clothing drive to help those women that may not have a change of clothes.
"Been through an assault their maybe some bruising they maybe uncomfortable even some pain and were looking at comfortable clothing," said CEO of Healthfirst Network Inc., Jessica Scharfenberg.
Their are multiple locations you use to drop off clothes in the Central Wisconsin area.
Scharfenberg states that you drop clothes in waiting room of Healthfirst clinics.