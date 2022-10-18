Hearing aids available over the counter, experts recommend professional opinion first

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're losing your hearing, you now have more options at your disposal.
Hearing aids will now be sold at major retailers like Walgreens, Best Buy, and Walmart over the counter after an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration this week.
You do not need a prescription or a hearing test to acquire them.
"They aren't going to be for everyone, but they're going to be more readily available," said Melanie Buhr-Lawler, an audiologist and clinical professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The aids are primarily intended for those that have mild to moderate hearing loss.
"Moderate to severe, severe hearing loss and profound hearing loss; those hearing aids are not going to be designed for those people, and children. Anyone under the age of 18 cannot use this type of hearing aid," Buhr-Lawler added.
Even if you are in that mild-to-moderate category, there are still benefits to seeing an audiologist before making a final decision.
"A good hearing test from an audiologist would be wise whether you're going over the counter or you choose to do an in-office hearing aid," said Timothy Kuhn, the owner of Kuhn Hearing Center in Schofield.
"If they're concerned that they have ear wax or if they might have an infection in their ear, or if they're having some other sensations in their ears, they should go get a comprehensive hearing evaluation," Buhr-Lawler added.
The cost of an over-the-counter aid will often be lower than a prescription but check with your insurance to see if it can help cover the cost.
"Some of the insurance plans now have also brought the pricing down on the hearing aid, so if you go through the office, there may be some third-party benefit that they may be able to utilize," Kuhn said.
Whatever route you go, make sure it fits your needs.
"Those patients that have routine follow-ups, have their ears cleaned, have their aids cleaned, have their aids adjusted, do better in the long run than those that don't," Kuhn said.
If you end up acquiring an over-the-counter hearing aid, it's also recommended you pay attention to its return policy.
If you're questioning whether you even need a hearing aid, you should meet with a professional first.