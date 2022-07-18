Heavy rains the cause of wastewater in Wisconsin Rapids overflowing into Wisconsin River

(WAOW)-- Wisconsin Rapids says heavy rainfall on Friday was the cause of wastewater overflowing into the Wisconsin River.
The superintendent from the treatment plant, Derek Budsberg, says it happened on Friday morning at 7:30 when the sanitary sewer interceptor was overtaken by rainwater.
It happened off of Second Avenue South, just south of the roundabout.
The rainfall was recorded from 3.9 inches to 5.25 inches in that collection area.
Approximately 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater overflowed from 7:30-11 a.m.
The areas that were affected would be the Upper Wisconsin River Southern Sub-Basin in Wood County.
Anyone using the river for recreational activity may be exposed to pathogens, such as E.Coli.
"Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant is working to prevent a re-occurrence by maintaining infrastructure through televising, cleaning, lining, and grouting sewer mains. Residents should also ensure that they have properly installed drain tile, sump pumps, and roof drains that are hooked up to the stormwater collection system and not the sanitary sewer. It is a violation of the City’s ordinance if residents have such cross connections."
Update: There is not expected to be any risk to public health.
"This is kind of a freak thing with that much rainwater going into that station," Budsberg said.
"At this point, the dilution is so strong that there's nothing that you have to really worry about as far as a safety aspect, or nothing like a fish kill or anything like that," he added.
It's not clear how much it will cost the city to address the issues.