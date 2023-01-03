 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area through Wednesday morning. Cooler pavement
temperatures overnight will increase the likelihood of roads
developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Helmet safety during ski season

  • 0
Ski helmets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ski season is nearing its peak and experts want to remind people to be safe while hitting the slopes.

Wearing a helmet is of course an essential form of protection, but make sure to do so properly. 

Helmets should be sized according to the shape of someone's head, and if you take a hard fall, you'll want to properly inspect the helmet for damage, and even consider getting a new one entirely. 

"The thought from the helmet companies is that if you have a hard impact, a head hard impact, then you do need to replace the helmet because chances are it's been damaged and it did its job," said Robb Sheperd, owner of Sheperd and Schaller Sporting.

He said it's crucial that helmets fit properly, with a snug fit without too much pressure around the head, and you should be able to fit one finger below your chin strap.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you