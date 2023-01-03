Helmet safety during ski season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ski season is nearing its peak and experts want to remind people to be safe while hitting the slopes.
Wearing a helmet is of course an essential form of protection, but make sure to do so properly.
Helmets should be sized according to the shape of someone's head, and if you take a hard fall, you'll want to properly inspect the helmet for damage, and even consider getting a new one entirely.
"The thought from the helmet companies is that if you have a hard impact, a head hard impact, then you do need to replace the helmet because chances are it's been damaged and it did its job," said Robb Sheperd, owner of Sheperd and Schaller Sporting.
He said it's crucial that helmets fit properly, with a snug fit without too much pressure around the head, and you should be able to fit one finger below your chin strap.