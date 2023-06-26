Help available for parents of children with disabilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parenting a child with a disability can often come with challenges, but resources are out there for guidance.
Northern Regional Center in Wausau says it can connect people with providers, financial help, and support groups.
Leaders there say Wisconsin has invested more into making sure people who need help don't have to wait for it.
Those support groups can include parents with lived experiences, which program manager Allison Lourash says can be useful for those going through something for the first time.
"Parents are really appreciative of that, they like to know that they have that support and that others have been through similar things and can provide advice," Lourash said.
Services at Northern Regional Center are free and confidential. For more information on what they can help with, click here.
In Marathon County, Caravel Autism Health and Skylight Autism Center can also offer help.