...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south today (Monday, June 26th), impacting PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

For today (Monday, June 26th), we expect the heaviest smoke
impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air
Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY
category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with
heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon
Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the
period of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the
UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the
possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Help available for parents of children with disabilities

Northern Regional Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parenting a child with a disability can often come with challenges, but resources are out there for guidance.

Northern Regional Center in Wausau says it can connect people with providers, financial help, and support groups.

Leaders there say Wisconsin has invested more into making sure people who need help don't have to wait for it.

Those support groups can include parents with lived experiences, which program manager Allison Lourash says can be useful for those going through something for the first time.

"Parents are really appreciative of that, they like to know that they have that support and that others have been through similar things and can provide advice," Lourash said.

Services at Northern Regional Center are free and confidential. For more information on what they can help with, click here.

In Marathon County, Caravel Autism Health and Skylight Autism Center can also offer help.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

