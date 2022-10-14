Henna North body art opens up in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Kate Blaubach opened up a new henna shop had it's grand opening in Merrill, offering prizes, as well as henna art.
Henna body art has been around for over 5,000 years used primarily in India and Morocco for special celebrations.
It's main ingredients: henna plant, sugar, water, and essential oils which dyes the skin temporarily for one to two weeks.
Kate buys her henna directly from India, she says it's important because some other ingredients could irritate the skin.
She hopes to open her clients to a new world in central Wisconsin.
"I really want to focus on the education and history of henna, safety of henna, and just letting people know what henna is," said Kate Blaubach, Owner of Henna North.
Henna does not hurt to apply, and is not permanent.
Henna North takes clients by appointment only, and available for private events.