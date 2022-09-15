Hiawatha Restaurant & Lounge will close following Friday night fish fry service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hiawatha Restaurant & Lounge has announced it will close after one more fish fry Friday night, according to a Facebook post by owner Adam Jamgochian on the Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge page.
According to the post on its Facebook page,
"Please join us for our famous fish fry one last time under the Jamgochian ownership and stay for half priced drinks after 10!
A special thanks to all of our patrons and staff over the years that kept the Hiawatha chugging along for almost 50 years, each and everyone of you is greatly appreciated! Stay tuned to see new and exciting happenings on Grant Street."
Hiawatha has been owned by the Jamgochians for over 40 years.
Hiawatha is known for its Sunday brunches and Friday fish frys. The location at 713 Grant St. featured a patio for dining and drinks also. Roger Jamgochian ran the restaurant until his death in 2013 and his sons Adam and Bill took over, with their sister Stefanie helping out.
Roger was an insurance salesman prior to buying the Hiawatha Lounge in 1978.