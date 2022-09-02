High school football: Some local game times moved up with storms forecasted

This story has been updated with the Lake Holcombe-Athens gametime change added
(WAOW) -- With inclement weather anticipated tonight, some local high school football teams are moving kickoff times up to try and avoid potential storms Friday night.
Among the teams we know effected by the change includes Newman Catholic, Stevens Point Area Senior High, Edgar and Amherst. Here are the games we know with game time changes:
Stevens Point Pacelli at Edgar, 5:30 p.m.
Hortonville at SPASH, 6 p.m.
Shiocton at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.
8-man: Newman Catholic at Florence, 6 p.m.
8-man: Lake Holcombe at Athens, 6:15
If we receive or are notified of any other game time changes we will update the story.