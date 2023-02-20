Highway department preparing for winter storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several inches of snow are in the forecast for this week in Marathon County, and those in charge of clearing the snow from roads are already planning for how they will handle this week's system.
Kris Baguhn, the maintenance superintendent for the Marathon County Highway Department, says staff there had an internal meeting Monday going over staffing and who will operate which vehicle.
They plan on being fully staffed for clearing roads in the early morning hours when applicable, and will have their graters and all-wheel-drive snowplows out in full.
If you need to drive while the roads are being treated, you may be best served to find a road that's more common.
"I guess for the traveling public, if you can kind of get yourself to a more popular road, you might have a better chance that there's some wheel tracks and it's scraped a little bit first," Baguhn said.
If you're driving and find a snowplow, make sure to give it enough space to operate.
If you don't have to drive when the storm is at its peak, don't drive and let the people who clear the roads do their job.