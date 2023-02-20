Highway department preparing for winter storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A low pressure system will bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of
snow to Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther
south. Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9
AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Highway department preparing for winter storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several inches of snow are in the forecast for this week in Marathon County, and those in charge of clearing the snow from roads are already planning for how they will handle this week's system.

Kris Baguhn, the maintenance superintendent for the Marathon County Highway Department, says staff there had an internal meeting Monday going over staffing and who will operate which vehicle.

They plan on being fully staffed for clearing roads in the early morning hours when applicable, and will have their graters and all-wheel-drive snowplows out in full.

If you need to drive while the roads are being treated, you may be best served to find a road that's more common.

"I guess for the traveling public, if you can kind of get yourself to a more popular road, you might have a better chance that there's some wheel tracks and it's scraped a little bit first," Baguhn said.

If you're driving and find a snowplow, make sure to give it enough space to operate.

If you don't have to drive when the storm is at its peak, don't drive and let the people who clear the roads do their job.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

