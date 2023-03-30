Highway departments prep for winter weather

ONEIDA CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Highway departments have been prepping for winter weather all week, and they said they're prepared for whatever mother nature throws at them.
The Oneida County Highway Department spent the majority of Wednesday anti-icing and brining county roads, all to make things easier on drivers and cleanup once the snow hits.
"We're trying to minimize the bond so if the snow comes tonight it'll be easier to cleanup, we've got truck repairs to make to make sure everything is ready to go for this weekend," said Alex Hegeman, Oneida Co. Highway Commissioner.
Plows won't be out on the roads until alter, so they've asked anyone driving to be cautious.
"Stay alert as far as any changing weather conditions, it looks like the rain, sleet, slow line could change, so be prepared for any conditions," said Hegeman.
And when it comes to cleanup, they've simply asked for patience.
"We just ask that people give our plow drivers enough time, it takes time to get through one route, in Oneida County our routes take an average of 2 to four hours to get through one round, so if you feel like we haven't gone down your road yet, we're getting there, we're on our way," said Hegeman.
If people do see plows out and about, make sure to approach them slowly and give them as much space as possible.