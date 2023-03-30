 Skip to main content
...SLIPPERY ROADS AND SIDEWALKS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
to push across much of central, northeast and east central
Wisconsin late this evening. With surface temperatures hovering
near freezing, untreated roads, overpasses, sidewalks could be
slippery. Use caution if traveling.

Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow
possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches
possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Highway departments prep for winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida Co. Highway Dept

ONEIDA CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Highway departments have been prepping for winter weather all week, and they said they're prepared for whatever mother nature throws at them.

The Oneida County Highway Department spent the majority of Wednesday anti-icing and brining county roads, all to make things easier on drivers and cleanup once the snow hits.
 
"We're trying to minimize the bond so if the snow comes tonight it'll be easier to cleanup, we've got truck repairs to make to make sure everything is ready to go for this weekend," said Alex Hegeman, Oneida Co. Highway Commissioner.
 
Plows won't be out on the roads until alter, so they've asked anyone driving to be cautious.
 
"Stay alert as far as any changing weather conditions, it looks like the rain, sleet, slow line could change, so be prepared for any conditions," said Hegeman.
 
And when it comes to cleanup, they've simply asked for patience.
 
"We just ask that people give our plow drivers enough time, it takes time to get through one route, in Oneida County our routes take an average of 2 to four hours to get through one round, so if you feel like we haven't gone down your road yet, we're getting there, we're on our way," said Hegeman.
 
If people do see plows out and about, make sure to approach them slowly and give them as much space as possible.

