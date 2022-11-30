Highway drivers own right of way for on-ramps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with Wisconsin State Patrol are reminding drivers on who has the right of way merging onto a highway from an on-ramp.
While other drivers can react to you merging by moving over a lane, they legally do not have to.
Whether you're merging from the other drivers' left or right, set your pace to how they're driving so you can get in safely, and if needed, use the acceleration lane.
"The people on the highway have the right of way and they need to, in order to keep traffic flowing smoothly, they need to continue and not stop traffic to let those people in," said Sgt. Rhae Stertz with the State Patrol.
She adds that mix-ups on this rule often happen during "rush hour" periods of time or in construction areas.