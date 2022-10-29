Hmong American Center hosts block party

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Hmong American Center hosted a Halloween block party on Saturday in the parking lot of the center with games, entertainment and of course, candy.
The event went from 1-4 p.m. with food trucks as well as organizations such as the Wausau Fire Department and Northcentral Technical College to show kids and teenagers what they have to offer.
The Hmong Center hopes to bring kids and teens together to open up a world of diversity and understanding while having fun.
"We want to ensure that there is a mix between culture and diversity," said Kupid Thao, a program coordinator at the Hmong American Center. "We bring in youths to show them these people have different cultures."
All ages and backgrounds were welcome to the party and had a later screening of Hocus Pocus for those who wanted to stick around for a movie.