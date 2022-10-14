Hmong American Center hosts ghost story night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hmong American Center got their ghost on tonight.
Hosting a 'Story Night of Terror' telling ghostly and other spooky stories in both Hmong and English.
Dozens of people came out to the event.
The guest of the evening, Ze Xiong, was a Youtuber. He tells Hmong stries and folktales through his platform.
He said sharing stories is part of Hmong identity.
"The Hmong people, we're oral people so lot of our information and our knowledge is passed down from generation to generation orally, so you know i hope that having the kids here I can inspire them to keep their identity and to get a taste of Hmong culture." said Ze Xiong.
He said he hopes to expand knowledge of Hmong culture through his storytelling.