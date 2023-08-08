Hmong American Center receives almost $40,000 to help small businesses.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hmong American Center (HAC) in Wausau is getting tens of thousands of dollars to help new businesses get off the ground.
The process starts with personnel from the HAC finding proper candidates or candidates reaching out to the HAC.
“I meet client, I will have either word of mouth or i go out to networking event and meet with entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs that are in the startup to where I will provide them the recourses and say hey you know I'm here to help you.” said Deborah Lee Npau Sauv Dream Program Manager.
The WEDC made it a competition for businesses wanting the funding.
Applicants had to send their pitches on why they deserve the money.
After hearing the pitch they knew they wanted to help the organization help small businesses through HAC's organized plan.
"Creating an incubator is a place where entrepreneurs can come together and learn from each other, and work together. While some groups might be providing individual services the Hmong American Center is really focused on bringing these entrepreneurs together, creating a community, and leveraging each others abilities and recourses.” said Missy Hughes Secretary and CEO of WEDC
Small businesses, especially those just starting out will often have a lot of hurdles they need to overcome before they can even start turning a profit.
That's why the WEDC chose the Hmong American Center, which wants to create free, or low-cost office space for local entrepreneurs.
HAC leaders say they want to help people's dreams of starting a business a reality.
"Help entrepreneurs be successful and to reach their dream and to make it a reality and expand and so then they could be more not just a small local business but nationwide be well known.” said, Lee
The HAC will use its building on Wausau's north sixth street as the hub, allowing businesses to come-and-go as needed.