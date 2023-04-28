Hmong heritage celebrated at Wausau school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several middle school students in Wausau got to put their culture on full display Friday, in a first-of-its-kind event, celebrating Hmong Heritage Month.
It took place at Horace Mann Middle School, with Culture Club students from both Horace Mann and John Muir Middle School serving as performers, emcees, and fashion models, among other roles.
The event was divided into multiple segments, including a fashion show, musical solos, a food-themed intermission, and traditional dancing.
Outside the auditorium, "From Laos to America" brought in artifacts from its museum to provide physical examples of Laotian history.
"We should show people how much we've been through, for the Vietnam war, and how we helped the Vietnam war," said Gina Vang, a student at Horace Mann Middle School.
Not only have the students embraced the celebration, they say their teachers have as well.
"The staff supporting us is making us feel really happy, because we've never gotten to do this, so it's so exciting, I don't know how to express it," Vang said.
With the first one done, students are hopeful it can grow into something larger.
"Since COVID hit, there's not really much for us here in Wausau, but we both hope that this thing becomes really big," said Elijah Yang, a Horace Mann student.
Hmong Heritage Month has been recognized in Wisconsin every year since 2004.