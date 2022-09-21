Hmong language course connects students to culture

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An addition to course offerings at an area high school are connecting kids with their culture.
Now, Hmong students at Stevens Point Area Senior High can enroll in a class that's meant specifically for them.
Asona Cheng said this is the first time she's had the opportunity to learn about her culture since moving to Wisconsin four years ago.
"I really like it a lot." said Cheng.
The new Hmong Heritage Language class is being offered for the first time this year, and it's geared towards Hmong students like Cheng.
"There's a lot of things I don't know about my culture and learning about it is interesting." she said.
The school district bringing in the course out of request from former ESL teachers and students, nearly eight percent of the student body is of Hmong heritage.
"They were very interested in helping build that bridge between their heritage language literacy and their current literacy." said Principal Jon Vollendorf.
A year long elective course, it offers students the chance to learn not only how to speak and read Hmong, but also about the history and literature surrounding the culture.
'I am thrilled, and I always say I wish I had this when I was in high school because I would have taken it in a heartbeat." said Lee Vang, Hmong language teacher.
The course offering something many have never had in previous schooling.
"Representation, of their culture, someone who can navigate the community, both the Hmong community and the larger community." said Vang.
Students like Cheng said this course is a chance for self-reflection and growth.
"I think that bringing in this language class, you get to learn more about yourself and your culture and your identity." said Cheng.
They said feeling represented and heard is important, and helps them feel more connected to their heritage.